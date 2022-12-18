Ghanaians see us as the better alternative - John Mahama

General News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has declared the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the best political party to manage the economy.



He opined that Ghanaians are looking up to the main opposition party to form the next government in the 2024 general elections.



To him, the NPP has failed and eroded public confidence.



Addressing NDC delegates at the 10th National Delegates congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, he said “Ghanaians are looking up to us to be the next government because we are the better alternative to govern this country,” he said.



“This NPP govt has done the worst to erode the confidence of Ghanaians in our democracy and are willing to suffer by crossing the Mediterranean sea or being electrocuted at Kasoa.”



He said the current t economic hardship, and human rights violations have never been seen before in Ghana’s history.



He stated that the current hardship was brought on Ghanaians that an entire generation has never witnessed in our history.



He did not mince words in stating that the government has been reckless and mismanaged the economy.



