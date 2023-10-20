Ghanaians react to the death of lawyer Akoto Ampaw

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Renowned legal practitioner Anthony Akoto Ampaw, Esq., died on Friday, October 20, 2023.
According to reports, the veteran Ghanaian lawyer and human rights activist died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).
Reports indicate lawyer Ampaw, who is well noted for his roles in the 2012 and 2020 election petitions as a lawyer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has not been well since the beginning of 2023.
Many Ghanaians on social media are mourning the loss of the legal expert.
Some are praising him for his contribution to Ghana’s legal sector.
Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni praised him for his advocacy for human rights in Ghana.
“He lived by the right creed. He stood for many just causes and championed the passage of civil society-backed laws such as Ghana's Right to Information Act. Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, you have fought a good fight. Rest well,” he wrote on X.
Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convenor of the #FixTheCountry# Movement, in a series of posts on X, said Ghana has lost a moral voice.
“So devastated to hear of the death of Lawyer Akoto Ampaw. This country has lost a moral voice,” he said.
View reactions of Ghanaians below:
Renowned private legal practitioner, Akoto Ampaw has passed away after a short illness. ????????????????️#3NewsGH #TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/H1Qd6kzGHR— B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) October 20, 2023
Rest In Peace Akoto Ampaw.— The Second Coming Of JM (@MotiaNframa) October 20, 2023
Here’s what Lawyer Akoto Ampaw had to say about NDC & NPP in one of his last interviews before his demise.— Big Joe (The Bookseller) (@BigJoeBooks) October 20, 2023
RIP Sir!
Lead counsel for election 2020 election petition for the NPP Lawyer Akoto Ampaw has passed on. Very Unfortunate pic.twitter.com/zsvs1DnXW2— Magadus (@Magadus1) October 20, 2023
Rest In Peace Sir, You Served Your Country Well….— Gen. Buhari (@Gen_Buhari_) October 20, 2023
Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, till we meet again ???????? pic.twitter.com/2aOAdlqjJh
So devastated to hear of the death of Lawyer Akoto Ampaw— Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) October 20, 2023
This country has lost a moral voice.
I am unfit to unlace Akoto Ampaw’s boots!— Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) October 20, 2023
His humanity will endure twice his life.
Rest well lawyer Akoto Ampaw pic.twitter.com/67fC3oNZQh— Amimaaliba (@amimaaliba) October 20, 2023
Awwww rest in perfect peace my learned friend Akoto Ampaw ???????????? pic.twitter.com/50BYtjewWq— Nana Yaa Mbra Ayensu⚘ (@estherayensu1) October 20, 2023