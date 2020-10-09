You are here: HomeNews2020 10 09Article 1081039

General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Ghanaians react to death of MP Ekow Quansah

The late Ekow Quansah Hayford, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency The late Ekow Quansah Hayford, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the death of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford in the Central Region who was shot dead by unknown assailants.

The MP was shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road while returning from a campaign trip on Friday 9th October 2020 around 1:00 am.

Reacting to the unfortunate news, some Ghanaians raised concerns about security in the country especially as we approach elections.

Others also prayed for the murderers to be found and dealt with.

Below are some of the reactions













