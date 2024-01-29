Ghanaians react to Wontumi's public appearance ahead of 'showdown' with Ashanti chiefs

Regional News of Monday, 29 January 2024

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwui Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, is scheduled to meet the chiefs of the Asanteman Traditional Council today, Monday, January 29, 2024.



The chiefs summoned Chairman Wontumi after he reportedly made derogatory remarks against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Pictures of the Ashanti Regional chairman lying on a sick bed in a health facility went viral after the leadership of the party led by its general secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, informed the chiefs last week that Wontumi couldn't honour their summons because he had not been feeling well.



Now, a video shared by Accra-based UTV on January 29 showed a strong and healthy Wontumi at what appears to be a recent political event. Wontumi, adorned in white clothing and NPP paraphernalia, could be seen in the video touting the achievement of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



He said that despite the propaganda by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), his party is focused on winning the 2024 election. He added that the good people of Ghana are going to vote for the NPP because of the numerous achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/ Dr Mahamudu Bawumia-led government.



Some Ghanaians on social media are reacting to Wontumi’s public appearance ahead of the summons.



Broadcaster Roland Walker said that the Ashanti Regional Chairman appears to be ready for a showdown with the Ashanti Chiefs.



