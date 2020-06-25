You are here: HomeNews2020 06 25Article 990130

Politics of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians react after Supreme Court cleared EC to compile new voters registration exercise

The Supreme Court of Ghana has ruled against the National Democratic Congress as it has given the Electoral Commission the green light to compile new voters register for this year's general elections slated for December 7.

The ruling that came out a few hours ago was presided over by the Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and the other six Justices of the Supreme Court.

According to the highest court of the land, the Electoral Commission of Ghana is an independent body and can only be directed by the court if they go contrary to the very laws that brought their existence.

The plaintiff, the National Democratic Congress further had a disagreement with the Attorney General's office on the inclusion or the exclusion of the National Identification Card in the upcoming Voters registration exercise.

Ghanaians on social media particularly the Micro-blogging site Twitter have been reacting to the ruling from the Supreme Court which is now the most topical issue in the country as of the time of filing this report.

