Ghanaians not happy with NPP, NDC – Rasheed Draman

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rasheed Draman has said that Ghanaians are not happy with the NPP and NDC's conduct in the just-ended elections.



He explained that the changes in parliament may be a result of the excessive power of the governing party, NPP, who had most parliamentarians in the 7th parliament.



“When we look at the outcome of this election, one clear message that comes out is the fact that Ghanaians were not satisfied with the status quo.



“I mean they are not satisfied with the NPP because the NPP could not get the one million-plus votes they got the last time.



“They were not satisfied with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because the NDC tried to wrestle the one million and they got five thousand of it. So which meant that citizens were not happy with both sides.



“They were not happy because perhaps the ruling party in parliament was excessively partisan maybe that is the view of a citizen when they went to vote. Maybe the NDC was excessively opposed.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is now president-elect had 6,730,587 and the NDC’s presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama had 6,213,182.

