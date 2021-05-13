‘Ghanaians must rekindle communal spirit to make the environment clean’ - DCE

Regional News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: GNA

Daniel Akuffo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Shai Osudoku in the Greater Accra Region has urged Ghanaians to rekindle their communal spirit to clean the environment to prevent diseases.



He said this would help in supporting the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s agenda of “Making Accra Work” while keeping with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



Mr Akuffo gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after leading the Environmental Health Unit of the Shai Osudoku District Assembly to undertake a massive clean-up exercise in the area.



He said embarking on clean-up was not the responsibility of the Assembly alone and that the citizens must actively get involved while urging them to change their negative attitude of disposing of liquid and solid wastes into drains which eventually cause flooding.



The DCE said the Assembly has carried out education on cleanliness and warned that soon the bye-laws would be made to bite harder to whip people into line on environmental hygiene.



Mr Akuffo advised the public to desist from the habit of littering indiscriminately.