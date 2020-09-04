General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: GNA

Ghanaians must bury their political differences to build a prosperous nation - MP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano, Samuel Aye Paye

Samuel Aye Paye, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano has called on Ghanaians to bury their political differences and build a prosperous nation for the future generations together.



He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has laid a solid foundation for the growth of the country and needed another term to complete his laudable development agenda.



Aye Paye made the call when he inaugurated a 30-member campaign team for the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections at Asuboi near Coaltar in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.



He said the President had done a lot of work across the country during his three-and-a-half years in office and mentioned the construction of school structures, hospitals, provision of electricity, roads, creation of job opportunities for the youth, free education, and the extension of the school feeding programme among others.



Aye Paye said the 36-kilometre road from Adoagyiri to Owuram in the Ayensuano Constituency was ongoing and would soon be tarred while the people of Anum Apapam, Asuboi, Akyeansah, Kuano, Abobiri, Kofipare, Owawaase, Amanaase, and others were benefiting from roads construction.



He said the government has provided Coaltar, Teacher Mante, and Anum Apapam with Police Stations, which had helped to reduce crime and improve security in the communities.



The MP urged the members of the campaign team to undertake vigorous house-to-house visits to propagate the good works of the President and solicit their votes for the December general elections



Kwame Appiah Kodua, the NPP Eastern Regional Secretary advised the youth to shy away from politicians who would want to influence them with money to cause trouble during the 2020 general elections.



“My only advice to you is that during the elections, just go to your polling station and vote for Nana and your MP and return home quietly,” he advised.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.