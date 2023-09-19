Ghanaians journey to Nkroful to commemorate Kwame Nkrumah's birthday

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: Ayisah Foster, Contributor

An event to celebrate the founding father and the first president of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah under the auspices of Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region has been outlined.



To make the event a success, organizers embarked on a clean-up exercise through the principal streets of Nkroful, the hometown of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on

September 16, 2023.



On Monday, September 18, 2023, there was a soccer competition among nine community teams at NASS Park to ensure unity and preparation for the main event.



On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, there will be a candlelight procession and cutting of Nkrumah's birthday cake.



The event will parade all natives of Nkroful and its environs at the facade of the palace, as well as a walk through the principal streets of Nkroful between the hours of 9 pm to 11:45 pm.



The walk will end with a special cutting of cake session at Osagyefo's mother's residence at exactly midnight.



Thursday, September 21, 2023, will see an SHS Symposium at NASS Yinsin Hall.



This will focus on the story of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's birth through to his struggle for independence and his achievement as the first president of Ghana.



The Nkroful goes pink and talent show event will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023.



That day will purposely serve as a visit to most tourist sites in Nkroful, wearing pink outfits as the dress code. There would also be a talent hunt show at the Mausoleum Park at exactly 7 p.m.



The grand durbar and homecoming will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The day will host all Chiefs, diplomats, and visitors of Nkroful at the NASS Park.



It will witness a colourful procession of masquerade, dance, and culture between the hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then a musical stage to honour five music legends in Ghana, which is set for 7 p.m.



There will be a special Nzema food Bazaar to end the occasion.



The event is supported by Golden Empire Legacy Limited, Maaha Beach Resort, and The GEM Media.