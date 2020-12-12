Politics of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Ghanaians have tipped Bawumia to succeed Akufo-Addo - Chairman Wontumi

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, has heaped praises on Vice President Dr Bawumia for his sterling performance that has won the party many seats in the Northern part of Ghana.



In an interview on the Wontumi Morning Show, the NPP Chairman who goes by the moniker Chairman Wontumi disclosed that he held a hearty conversation with Dr Bawumia before the 2020 elections and told him his performance in the elections would open a future door for him in the NPP.



Chairman Wontumi revealed that “I told Bawumia that Ghanaians have tipped him but I added that it will depend on his performance in the North during this year’s election. As humble as he has always been, he told that me there is going to be a massive change in the North.”



He continued that “if you look at how he performed there to make Mahama lose in the region, it shows that he (Bawumia) comes with a positive factor. Everything about Bawumia is good records. When Mahama was vice president, he had bad records. But we in NPP have a Vice President with good records.”





