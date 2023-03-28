Ghanaians have lost confidence in Akufo-Addo – NDC MP

General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tain Constituency in the Bono Region says the hue and cry about some main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) endorsing President Akufo-Addo’s six ministerial nominees in a secret ballot on Friday, March 24, 2023, is an indication Ghanaians have lost absolute confidence in the Akufo-Addo’s government.



Mr Adama Sulemana who was a polling agent for the Minority Caucus in last Friday's secret polls said going by the out-pouring on social media, it is indicative that the vast majority of Ghanaians have lost confidence in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He went ahead to apologise to all NDC supporters and Ghanaians at large saying what transpired on Friday was distasteful.



He gave the assurance that the Minority will turn a new leaf in meeting the expectations of the Ghanaian voter.



The NDC MP made this comment while speaking in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday 27, 2023.



He said the leadership of the Minority caucus is aggrieved by the happenings of Friday, March 24, 2023.



He said the outcome of the secret vote was a surprise to leadership because they were 136 in number.



He explained that a series of meetings were held before the votes were cast and there was no indication of betrayal of the caucus.



He went ahead to allege a bigger elephant is infiltrating the camp of the caucus.



"There is somebody out there scheming to break the front of the caucus," he said.