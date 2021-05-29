Ghanaians divided on Twene Jonas’ attack on leaders

General News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

American-based Ghanaian social commentator, Twene Jonas recently incurred the wrath of some traditional leaders for allegedly insulting the King of Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.



This comes after his several months of constant and heavy criticism of Ghanaian leaders over what he says is their failure to ensure efficient and adequate national growth that benefits the average citizen.



His criticism of Otumfuor came on the back of the Asantehene’s speech delivered at the National Dialogue on Small Scale Mining held in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.



According to the Otumfuo, about 30% of the people who were present at the conference were themselves either directly involved in galamsey or were in the know of individuals undertaking illegal mining activities which is causing devastating effects to forest reserves and water bodies in the country.



After heavy public backlash over his criticism of the Otumfuor, Twene Jonas subsequently clarified that he was rather in support of the King's statement but that he was disgusted by the fact that some sub-chiefs of the Asantehene were promoting illegal mining on his blind side.



With his constant heavy criticism of leadership coupled with sometimes harsh and abusive language, Twene Jonas has divided opinions over his method of social commentary.



On social media, opinions have been divided on how Jonas has become a thorn in the flesh of national figures amid his constant verbal abuse directed at these leaders.



For some, his attacks on personalities including the president and chiefs justifies the recent evocation of curses on him by some chiefs.



Others are however of the opinion that he has a genuine cause but that he could be more circumspect in his language use.



There are those who also believe that the so-called systemic failure brought about by bad leadership is enough grounds for Twene Jonas to pick and choose whichever uncensored language to use against such leaders.



Some prominent Ghanaians including the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prapram, Samuel Nartey George and the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Chapel International, Prophet Nicholas Osei AKA Kumcahcha have justified the heavy criticism of Ghanaian leaders by Twene Jonas.



