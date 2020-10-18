General News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Ghanaians didn't live in heaven under your regime - Sam Pyne blasts Mahama

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pyne has descended heavily on former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama over the latter's recent comments on the current state of Ghana.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, paying tribute to the family of the late Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP) Ekwo Hayford who was killed by highway robbers, claimed there is a growing rate of insecurity in the nation under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“I have received the shocking news of the death of Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford, MP for Mfantseman in a reported armed robbery attack. My condolence to his family. This is the most despicable act, and we all look forward to the security agencies investigating and arresting those involved and bringing them speedily to justice."



“There is a growing climate of insecurity in Ghana. Dastardly armed robberies and violent crime have become a common occurrence. I urge the government and the security agencies to do more to protect the Ghanaian people,'' he said in a Facebook post.



In view of the unfortunate incident regarding the late MP, the former President called on the government to beef up security for the Members of Parliament.



“It’s probably also time to look at the provision of armed police guards for our MPs”, he said.



But the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne has objected to Mr. Mahama's claim that there is a high risk of insecurity in the country.



He reminded the former President of the numerous unsolved murder cases that characterized his administration, hence telling him to spare the ears of Ghanaians about his sermon on insecurity.



"We were not living in heaven under your regime,” he scolded Mr. Mahama.



Sam Pyne also challenged the former President to delve into the country's security archives and compare the climate of insecurity under previous governments and that of the incumbent government headed by His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo before he (Mahama) opens his mouth about security matters in the country.



"He should go for the Ghana Police Service records on robbery and make comparison from the era of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah till date, and let's use the data for our arguments. It's sad for him to say these for the sake of politics. If that happens, some youth will take to Facebook and reply him accordingly,” he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.





