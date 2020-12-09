You are here: HomeNews2020 12 09Article 1129862

Ghanaians congratulate President-elect Akufo-Addo

Just after the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa declared the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect for the Republic of Ghana, social media has erupted in sending congratulatory messages to him.

President Akufo-Addo has retained his seat after a keen contest in the general elections held on December 7, 2020.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while his major contender, John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the just ended polls.

Some of the messages that were poured in include for Akufo-Addo read, “Congratulations a million times to you H.E @NAkufoAddo. Indeed The Battle was and still the Lord’s. #Nana Toaso”

Another tweep named Ga Mantse posted, “The people have spoken. Reign ones more kings. Congratulations

"My president, your president, our president, the first gentleman of the land the golden tree of the Akyims, a gift from God to our nation.....Congratulations SirWoman dancingWoman dancingWoman dancing," tweep said.

