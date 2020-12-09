Ghanaians congratulate President-elect Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Just after the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa declared the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect for the Republic of Ghana, social media has erupted in sending congratulatory messages to him. Congratulations Mr President you deserve it better ????????????????@NAkufoAddo Ghana we say 4mooooooore for you bham!! Congratulations to His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo @NAkufoAddo for a renewed mandate by the Ghanaian people. Ayekoo! #4More4Nana #Election2020results pic.twitter.com/L6JyHoK9lm Congratulations Mr President Congratulations a million times to You H.E @NAkufoAddo. Indeed The Battle was and still the Lord's ???????????????????????????????? My president,your president,our president,the first gentleman of the land the golden tree of the Akyims ,a gift from God to our nation.....Congratulations Sir???????????? pic.twitter.com/fTrKDoGJrc One touch for @NAkufoAddo Congratulations to @NAkufoAddo, President elect - 2020. ????????????????????????????????????#4MoreYears #4MoreForNana #NanaAddo #akufoaddo #npp #ghana pic.twitter.com/C777LV5Hx7
President Akufo-Addo has retained his seat after a keen contest in the general elections held on December 7, 2020.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while his major contender, John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the just ended polls.
