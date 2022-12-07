Ghanaians believe Akufo-Addo is better than Mahama even with current hardship – Adomako Baafi

Politics of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Yaw Adomako Baafi, has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress is using glittering generality to argue that Ghanaians want the NPP out of power.



Responding to claims by former President John Dramani Mahama that Ghanaians want the NDC back in power, Adomako Baafi speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia, said the NDC can never be the best alternative for Ghanaians.



According to him, Ghanaians, contrary to the narrative of the NDC, are appreciative of the good works of the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, despite the nation's current economic challenges.



"They should tell us what the alternative is. Because I have also learned from listening in town that Ghanaians are saying Akufo-Addo and the NPP at their worst is better. What they are saying is that even in the worst-case scenario, NDC is not the alternative.



They are applying emotional words in their propaganda but that is not the reality; Ghanaians have not missed them (the NDC)," he added.



Adomako Baafi emphasised that the NPP has ensured unprecedented development in various sectors of the country.



He added that the same cannot be said for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama.









GA/FNOQ