Ghanaians are looking up to us – Mahama

General News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his call on executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) across all levels of the party to work hard between now and December 2024 to ensure that the NDC’s victory in the polls is emphatic.



Addressing branch and constituency executives on the first day of his campaign in the Bono East Region, Mr. Mahama said “Ghanaians are looking up to us, the NDC, to win power and save them from their present predicament of hardship, high living cost, lack of critical infrastructure in their communities among others”.



Mr. Mahama who is campaigning to lead his party to the next election told his audience in many of the constituencies visited that he will “work hard for Ghana and the people of Ghana” when elected President in 2024.



The John Mahama Campaign on Friday visited a total of six (6) constituencies to meet and interact with the branch and constituency executives. He is, today, visiting the remaining five constituencies before heading to the Bono Region on Sunday.



He charged the executives to own not only his flagbearer campaign, but also the 2024 campaign, restating his advice to regional and constituency executives to ensure fairness and transparency in the distribution of party resources and campaign materials to the branches.



“I know you will vote for me, and I thank you all. I will also work hard and with you to campaign effectively for our 2024 victory. I will provide the materials and logistics needed, but please let’s send them to the branches when they come. That is where the work is”, he advised.



The aspiring NDC leader also called for a careful selection of competent polling agents and for extreme vigilance to ensure that the ballots are protected until the results are counted and declared.



“Our success at the polls will depend on our work at the polling station.”



Constituencies visited on day one includes Kintampo North, Kintampo South, Nkoranza North, Nkoranza South, Techiman North, and Techiman South.