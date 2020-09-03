General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghanaian women are grateful to Nana Akufo-Addo - Kate Gyamfua

National Women's Organizer for the New Patriotic Party, Kate Gyamfua

The National Women's Organizer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kate Gyamfua has eulogised the first gentleman of the land, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his numerous intervention programmes which favour women in Ghana.



She stated on a holistic pricket that the implementation of the Free Senior High School by the president has brought great relief to the women of Ghana.



Madam Gyamfua stressed that women have suffered a lot under the former president, John Dramani Mahama's administration because there was no free education under his regime.



It is estimated that over 1.2 million Ghanaian students are now enjoying the free second cycle education. According to her, this has also reduced the burden of parents and guardians.



Kate Gyamfua again commended the government for the financial clean up, which has saved a lot of market women from loosing their colossal amount of monies.



She added that women shall lead the NPP campaign to ensure a landslide victory for Nana Addo and NPP parliamentary candidates across the nation.



"The four more for Nana agenda shall surely materialise with the help of Ghanaian women", she said.



Madam Kate Gyamfua postulated firmly that, the NPP 2020 Manifesto is in favour of women therefore, there is more hope for the future.



"If Students of various Tertiary Institutions are going to receive a loan by not searching for any guarantors before the loan, it shall bring total relief to women by not finding it difficult to pay Tertiary fees".



She concluded by saying that, the free maternal care which was introduced by NPP and collapsed by the NDC has been revived by the current NPP government.



"Women are grateful to President Akufo-Addo led government. Indeed, 4 more for Nana is a must," she said.





