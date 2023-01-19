Ghanaian nurses are the preferred choice in the western world – President of UPNMG

Health News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: Salifu Gafaru, Contributor

The President of the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives Ghana (UPNMG) Mr. Maxwell Oduro Yeboah has hinted that Ghanaian Nurses are the most preferred choice in the western world because of the hardworking and professionalism they exhibit in their wards. He confesses to still being in active service and can boast about that.



He made this statement on Thursday, January 12, 2023, with the host of The Pulse, Blessed Sogah on Joy TV.



According to him, the state of the nurses and midwives in Ghana is so appalling and that explains why most of the Nurses are leaving for other countries. He added that about 500 nurses left for other countries last year alone according to their data.



"The plight of nurses in the country is being undermined by the appropriate authorities and if something urgent doesn't happen especially during these difficult times, we'll record more of such migration. Government should therefore not hesitate to agree on the 60% base pay given how prices of goods and services have changed for the past few months," he said adding shortly after government and Organized Labour agreed on the 30% base pay on Thursday, January 12, 2023.



He stated that UPNMG emerged from Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and time past worked together for a common goal for the benefit of the Nurses and Midwives.



"Most nurses and midwives end up frustrated still in active service because of poor conditions and therefore the narrative mustn't continue."



He however stated clearly not to compete with any other Union.



It's recalled that the Union had its bargaining certificate in 2017 and currently has over 31000 members across the country that include nurses, midwives, and Physicians, and has organised numerous workshops and training across the country.