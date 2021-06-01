Ghanaian medical student who died in Cuba to be buried on June 12

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Family of Erasmus Klutse, the second-year Ghanaian medical student who died in Cuba, has scheduled to hold the burial of their son on Saturday, June 12, 2021.



The burial service will be at the Mega Church (Bread of Life Cathedral), Frafraha–Adenta, Accra.



The family received his mortal remains on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, after health officials in Cuba concluded their autopsy report.



They established that the second-year Ghanaian medical student on GNPC scholarship died of Cardiorespiratory failure.



He is also said to have suffered hypertrophy of the cardiac fibres of the heart.



Erasmus Klutse is said to have passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021.



His colleagues in Cuba have blamed the Ghanaian High Commission for Erasmus’ death, alleging that they have been neglected.



These claims have been rejected by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.



During a visit from the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said that some were using social media to misinform the public on circumstances that led to the death of the young man.



“Because of social media, all kinds of things get into the public domain, and it is difficult to know what is the truth or otherwise. We received the news of the death of the 2nd-year student with a lot of concern but what is important is that he was not denied any medical attention. That is very important and must be noted by all,” she said.