Ghanaian medical student in Cuba died of Cardiorespiratory failure – Health officials

Ghanaian medical student on GNPC scholarship in Cuba, Erasmus Klutse, died of Cardiorespiratory failure, health officials in Cuba have said.



The medical student who died on Friday, May 7, 2021, suffered a hypertrophy of the cardiac fibres of the heart.



The Vice-President of the Ghanaian students in Cuba, Attah Abdul Razak at a meeting with students from Ghana, Cuban medical officials and some Latin American School of Medicine called for improved health care delivery for all students.



“The Student leadership met with the school authorities. Also present at the meeting, were a team of doctors from the Ministerio de Salud Publica and a representative from the Servicios Medico Cuba.



“We discussed the cause of the death of our beloved brother Erasmus Klutse and the pertinent issues with respect to the health conditions in the school.”



“Upon various discussions, it was confirmed to the student leaders present that a cardiorespiratory failure and a hypertrophy of the cardiac fibres of the heart led to the death of our brother.”



“Student leadership also appealed to the school authorities to help improve their health services rendered to the Students in the school, in order to prevent any further bad occurrences related to health. The school authorities gave their word and promised to do so.”



Following the demise of Erasmus, his colleagues blamed the Ghanaian High Commission for his death with the claim that he was denied health care.



However, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has refuted claims that Erasmus Klutse was denied healthcare.



“Because of social media, all kinds of things get into the public domain, and it is difficult to know what is the truth or otherwise. We received the news of the death of the 2nd-year student with a lot of concern but what is important is that he was not denied any medical attention. That is very important and must be noted by all,” said the Minister.