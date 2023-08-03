Ghanaian expeditioners use Ghana Card to travel enroute from Ghana to Europe

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

A group of Ghanaian expeditioners has given a riveting account of their adventurous journey from Ghana through West African borders to Europe.



The final destination for these expeditioners is London in the United Kingdom.







As at the time of granting an interview to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show host Kwami Sefa Kayi today, they were in Spain having clocked an incredible 7000km on the road from Accra through West and North Africa.



"We are explorers and we are doing this for fun. We read about people driving from Europe to Ghana all the time, and we also planned to do it and we are almost there," one of the explorers told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



According to them, they set off from Accra and went through Ivory Coast, Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, Morocco, before getting into Spain where they are preparing to get to London through Switzerland and the Netherlands.





Fascinated by their adventure and ability to navigate through several borders, Kwami Sefa Kayi asked the expeditioners whether they had visas and how they were able to go through the borders.



They revealed that they used Ghana Card to make their journeys with so much ease.



"We used our Ghanacard to travel all the way to Mauritania", the expeditioners corroborated.



The Ghana Card, apart from its primary use as a national identification, is also certified by the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) as an international travel identity card.



Currently, the Ghana Card can be used to travel into Ghana from all countries and can also be used to travel to countries with no visa requirements with Ghana such as West African countries.



