Ghanaian community in the US react to pastor killing his wife

Pastor Sylvester Ofori shot and killed his wife in Orlando two days ago

A journalist based in Orlando, Florida in the USA where pastor Sylvester Ofori murdered his wife, Barbara Tommey, has given a comprehensive account of what led to the unfortunate incident.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Adom FM, Amankrado, who is at Sankofa Radio in the USA, said marital fracas between the two persons led to the shooting and killing of the woman.



According to him, the marriage between Sylvester and Barbara hit the rocks and the two had gone their separate ways but the man was not ready to let go of her.



With so much rage and animosity in his heart harboured against the woman, he decides to openly shoot her twice in the back to end her life.



Amankrado added that the Ghanaian community in and around America are very much incensed with this unfortunate event.



He cautioned the public not to take life-threatening vendettas lightly and should report anyone who threatens to take their life.





