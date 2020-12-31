General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian arrested by Italian police for murdering his Ethiopian employer over wage

Agitu Gudeta (L) and Adams Suleiman

Reports by some international media outlets say a Ghanaian man has been arrested in Italy for murdering his employer, a famous Ethiopian refugee.



According to one such reports, Adams Suleimani, the Ghanaian, allegedly raped his employer, Agitu Gudeta, after hitting her with an object.



“A Ghanaian employee on the farm in northern Italy has confessed to killing 42-year-old Agitu Ideo Gudeta before raping her as she lay dying, Italian media says.



“The suspect, 32-year-old Adams Suleimani, is said to have killed her with a hammer in a dispute over an unpaid salary,” UK-based Daily Mail reports.



According to Aljazeera, Gudeta made her home in the mountains of Trentino’s Valle dei Mocheni, making goat’s cheese and beauty products in her farm La Capra Felice (The Happy Goat), which was built on previously abandoned land.



Her story was reported by numerous international media, including Reuters, as an example of a refugee success story in Italy at a time of rising hostility towards immigrants, fueled by the right-wing League party.



Gudeta escaped from Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, in 2010 after her participation in protests against “land-grabbing” angered local authorities.



Agitu Gudeta was hailed as a symbol of integration in Italy.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.