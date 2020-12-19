General News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian German Centre was set up to provide opportunities for the youth - David Tette

play videoSenior National Programme Coordinator, PME, David Tette

A Senior National Programme Coordinator at the Ghana German Centre, David Tette, has said as part of the efforts to support migrants, the centre has provided opportunities which includes jobs and training programmes in the country.



He said, since its establishment in 2017, the centre has provided over 3,000 jobs for migrants and over 1000 for startup projects.



Speaking at a ceremony to mark International Migrant Day in Accra, David Tette said “the objective of the German Centre is to support government effort at improving the living condition and providing opportunities to enhance jobs prospects now and in the future and this entails activities we have been having to promote education, training and employment program. This event is one of such activities.”



“Our centre was set up on December 13, 2017, and we were mandated to provide all this service for returned migrants and protecting migrants. We are also offering a lot of capacity building and social and economic support for our brothers and sisters who come back home.” He said,





