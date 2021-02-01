Diasporian News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian-American novelist, Kwei Quartey earns 2021 Edgar Allan Poe Awards nomination

Novelist, Kwei Jones Quartey

Ghanaian-American novelist, Kwei Jones Quartey has earned a nomination at the 2021 Edgar Allan Poe Awards.



Quartey‘s ‘The Missing American’ is up for the ‘Best Novel’ award at the event that honours the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction, television, film, and theatre published or produced in the previous year.



The book will compete against titles by Caroline B. Cooney, Richard Osman, Ivy Pochoda, Heather Young and Deepa Anappara.



Winners of the 75th edition of the Edgar Allan Poe Awards also called the Edgars will be announced on April 29, 2021.



It is named after American writer, Edgar Allen Poe, and presented by Mystery Writers of America.



Kwei Jones Quartey is a Ghanaian-American detective fiction novelist and a retired physician.



For about 20 years, while practising medicine, he also worked as a writer. He balanced both activities by writing in the early mornings before going to his clinic.