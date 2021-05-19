Ghanaian-American navy sailor awarded for dedication to duty in Japan

Diasporian News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: Dela Ahiawor

Ghanaian-American Yeoman Seaman, Paul Daniels Manu assigned to the Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Detachment in Kadena, Japan has received a certificate of appreciation for volunteering for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS), Active Fund Drive.



The certificate of appreciation was handed to the Ghanaian-born soldier in the U.S. Navy, by Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society- Okinawa field office Director, Elizabeth Moore.



A press note from the Navy Office of Community Outreach-Millington, Tennessee (USA) on May 17 noted that: "The annual (NMCRS) Active Fund Drive is a Navy-supported endeavour in which sailors, volunteer to support canvassing commands so that all personnel are aware and given the opportunity to donate."



"The mission of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps: financial, educational, and other assistance to members of the Naval Services of the United States, eligible family members, and survivors when in need; and to receive and manage funds to administer these programmes."



