Ghanacard: NIA completes printing of 541,528 card backlog

General News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has revealed it has completed the printing of the backlog of 541.529 cards in its database in 10 days pursuant to the promise it made to Members of Parliament (MPs) on February 28, 2023.



The NIA made this revelation in a statement released by the Corporate Affairs of NIA dated Wednesday, March 29, 2023.



According to NIA, all Ghanaians who have registered for the card since July 2022 but are yet to receive them, are assured of receipt effective Wednesday, April 5, 2023.



The directive given by the EC is for said individuals to visit NIA district or regional offices where they registered for their printed cards.



