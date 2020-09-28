General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb offers equal opportunity for political parties on its platform

Logos of popular political parties in Ghana

Ghana’s most visited and influential online news portal, GhanaWeb, is offering political parties a level playing field to advertise on its platform.



About a dozen political parties have expressed interest in participating in the December 2020 elections and in the spirit of fairness, GhanaWeb has reserved ad spaces on its website to help project their intentions, motives, and views to its over 4 million monthly visitors.



The advertising can be in the form of banners, widgets, takeovers and videos on both the desktop and mobile sites at discounted rates to allow all political parties - especially smaller parties - to have a fair representation.



The offer also comes with the opportunity for political parties to share their content with GhanaWeb for publication on its Ghana Election 2020 dedicated page.



GhanaWeb has played a major role in Ghana’s democratic dispensation since the year 2000 when the general election resulted in power shifting hands from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the New Patriotic Party (NPP). It has since not relented on its responsibility of honesty, fairness, accuracy and accountability.



This year, GhanaWeb has gone beyond its readers’ expectations with the Ghana Election Poll and the flagship Election Desk programme on GhanaWeb TV to exercise its right to democracy.



For further information, send an email to editor@ghanaweb.com/ sales@ghanaweb.com or call +233(0)540125012 / +233(0)540125014 / +233(0)303978895.





