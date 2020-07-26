General News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

GhanaWeb Polls: Over 72 percent of respondents want Hawa Koomsoon fired

Minister of Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson

A total of 2,806 persons representing 72.81 % of respondents who took part in a GhanaWeb poll, have called for the immediate removal of Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Special Development Initiatives who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency for firing warning shots at a registration centre at in Kasoa.



The Poll which sought to get the reactions on whether the minister's actions was justifiable had 913 persons representing 23.69% not in favour of the Ministers dismissal from office.



Her actions have, however, been termed as being 'criminal' despite her claim that it was in self-defence.



According to reports, the Central Regional Police Command has retrieved the weapon including the licence covering the weapon from the Minister.



There has been an increasing call for the head of the minister from notable personalities in the country, including the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe and Ghanaian journalist, Kweku Baako Jnr.



NB: Results from this poll are only representative of participants and therefore cannot be generalized.



See the results from the poll here:









