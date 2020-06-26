General News of Friday, 26 June 2020

GhanaWeb Polls: 40% say directive for mandatory wearing of face mask not enforceable

Some 40% of Ghanaians who took part in poll conducted by GhanaWeb believe the directive issued by the President for the mandatory wearing of face/nose masks to curb the spread of coronavirus is not an enforceable one.



According to the poll which was conducted on June 23, 2020, some 1,074 votes representing, 40.71% were against the motion while 765 votes representing 29.00% were for the motion.



An additional 799 votes representing 30.29% from the poll said it will be difficult for the directive to be enforced.



Meanwhile, the most recent of the measures set out by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus is the mandatory wearing of nose masks for all.



According to the new Executive Instrument, E.I. 164 which was signed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on June 15, 2020, persons who fail to wear face masks in public could face a jail term of between four and 10 years or pay a fine of between GH¢12,000 and GH¢60,000 or both.



The legislative instrument is expected to be in force for a period of three months as part of stringent measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.



NB: Results from this poll is only representative of participants and therefore can not be generalised.



See results from the poll here





Background



GhanaWeb launched its polls in May with the first question being: Should the EC go ahead with the new register?



This poll question gained 141,132 responses in 48 hours and over 2,000 people commented under the poll expressing divergent views about the Electoral Commission and the new voters’ register.



The GhanaWeb Poll is an open-access poll that allows participants to self-select into participation. The results of the poll cannot be generalized, but are only representative of the participants of the poll.



The poll seeks to enable GhanaWeb readers to predict the opinions of Ghanaians on issues and decisions that affect the country.

