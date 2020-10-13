General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Polls: 29.99% of participants don’t think other parties will make waves against NDC, NPP

Two major political parties in Ghana are the National Democratic Congress & the New Patriotic Party

A poll conducted by GhanaWeb has shown other political parties contesting in the upcoming 2020 general elections do not stand a chance of making waves against the two major political parties - the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to figures from the poll which was conducted online via GhanaWeb.com between October 8 and 12, some 2,604 votes indicated other parties stand no chance in the elections.



In a similar poll, 3,544 persons representing 40.82%, responded that the woman-led Progressive People Party and its flagbearer Brigitte Dzogbenuku stands a high chance in the elections against the NDC and NPP.



Also the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and its leader Christian Kwabena Andrews has taken the lead among eight other political parties named in the poll to make waves in the upcoming elections.



The Osofo Kyiriabosom led GUM party received some 807 votes representing 9.29% while the Convention People's Party (CPP), led by its flagbearer Ivor Greenstreet polled 8.43% representing 732 votes for second place.



In third place among the eight parties is the National Democratic Party (NDP) led by Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings polling 3.36% represented by 292 votes.



See results from the poll below:











Background



GhanaWeb launched its polls in May with the first question being: Should the EC go ahead with the new register?



This poll question gained 141,132 responses in 48 hours and over 2,000 people commented under the poll expressing divergent views about the Electoral Commission and the new voters’ register.



The GhanaWeb Poll is an open-access poll that allows participants to self-select into participation. The results of the poll cannot be generalized, but are only representative of the participants of the poll.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.