Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Poll shows GUM leading among eight political parties

Christian Kwabena Andrews is leader The Ghana Union Movement (GUM)

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and its leader Christian Kwabena Andrews has taken the lead among eight other political parties named in a poll conducted by GhanaWeb ahead of the December 7 elections.



The poll, conducted online via GhanaWeb.com from October 8-12 2020 showed that the Osofo Kyiriabosom led GUM party received some 807 votes representing 9.29%.



In second place among the eight parties in the poll was the Convention People's Party (CPP), led by its flagbearer Ivor Greenstreet polling 8.43% representing 732 votes.



The third political party namely the National Democratic Party (NDP) led by Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings polled 3.36% represented by 292 votes.



The others, the People National Convention (PNC) which is led by David Apasera polled 3.14% represented by 273 votes while the Ghana Freedom Party led by Madam Akua Donkor polled 1.90% represented by 165 votes.



Following that is Hassan Ayariga’s All People’s Congress (APC) which polled 156 votes representing 1.80% with Kofi Akpaloo’s Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) polling some 0.91%.



The least among the candidates from the poll was the United Front Party (UFP) led by Nana Agyenim Boateng polling a mere 0.36%.



Meanwhile, a number of respondents who took part in the poll say the Progressive People Party, led by Brigitte Dzogbenuku stands a higher chance of making waves in the upcoming December 7 elections.



However, a total of 29.99% respondents represented by 2,604 votes indicated that none of the presidential candidates named in the poll stands a chance against the two major political parties, National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party.



See Results from the poll below:











Background



GhanaWeb launched its polls in May with the first question being: Should the EC go ahead with the new register?



This poll question gained 141,132 responses in 48 hours and over 2,000 people commented under the poll expressing divergent views about the Electoral Commission and the new voters’ register.



The GhanaWeb Poll is an open-access poll that allows participants to self-select into participation. The results of the poll cannot be generalized, but are only representative of the participants of the poll.

