GhanaWeb Poll: Ken, Alan, Poku, Bawumia, Agyepong make it to top 5 in NPP flagbearership race

Politics of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyepong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, came first in a poll conducted by GhanaWeb on the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) super delegates congress.



Over 70, 000 readers of GhanaWeb took part in the poll which was conducted from Monday, August 7, 2023, to Friday, August 11, 2023, with the question “Who would you vote for in the NPP Super Delegates Congress?.”



Out of the 70,463 people who took part in the poll, 18,475, representing over 26 per cent of the participants indicated that they would vote for Ken at the supper delegate congress.



The former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, came second with 18,143 votes in the poll, representing nearly 26 per cent of the respondents.



The surprise in the poll was energy expert, Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, who came third with 17,041 votes, over 24 per cent of the participants, beating one of the major contenders in the race, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



The vice president came fourth with 13,131 votes, representing nearly 19 per cent of the respondents.



The fifth position was occupied by former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, who got the support of 2,042 participants (nearly 3 per cent of the over 70, 000 respondents).



The remaining contenders – former Minister of Justice Joe Ghartey, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Member of Parliament for Mampong Francis Addai Nimo, former Minister for Regional Cooperation Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko – got less than 1 per cent each of the total votes in the poll.



10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegates conference would be held on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held on November 4, 2023, to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



View a summary of the poll plus some of the comments shared by the respondents below:







Read the comments on the poll here



BAI/OG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:







