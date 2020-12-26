General News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Ghana will not burn for any politician, we need peace - PCG Pastor

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Resurrection Congregation, Makola Branch Head, Reverend Andrews Odonkor has called for peace in the face of the confusion, disputes, and disagreements following the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The man of God in a sermon on the Theme ‘Peace’ noted that Ghanaians should not lose sight of the terrible experiences that occurred in nearby Sierra Leon and other countries.



According to him, some Ghanaians are scared because of the things they are seeing.



He is worried some individuals have taken what is happening as a joke when it is not a joke.



”This is how it started in Sierra Leon, this is how it started in Liberia, this is how it started in Rwanda, somebody just made a careless statement and it turned be to be a war. In Ghana here, just because of ‘Akonfem’ we had the Kokomba and Nanumba war and people died. So we should not take what is going on for granted.”



He said the theme was important considering what is happening in Ghana today.



He encouraged Christians not to just speak of peace without practicing it.



He said God is concerned for Christians not to just be peace seekers but also peacemakers.



”We should not just desire for peace but we should be peacemakers and make sure there is peace where we are. We are being called upon to be peacemakers. For a Christian to be a peacemaker is not negotiable.”



To be a peacemaker he added comes with blessings and as children of God, we must be agents of peace and help resolve conflicts when the parties involved take entrenched positions.



Reverend Odonkor stressed that we have to be careful of unresolved conflicts so it does not escalate into something else.



He said Christians must show spiritual maturity in resolving our differences as a people so we don’t destroy ourselves.



According to him, Ghana will not burn because of a selfish politician.



To the politicians, he advised them to live in harmony with each other.



He made the remarks on Christmas day, Friday, December 25, 2020.

