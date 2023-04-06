Ghana will not be the same if NPP robs 2024 elections - Listowel Kusi

Politics of Thursday, 6 April 2023

The Executive Director of the Good Governance Advocacy Group, Ghana, Listowel Nana Kusi Poku, has said that the fate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been set and it is going to lose the 2024 elections.



According to him, the only way the NPP will win the 2024 presidential election is if it manages to cheat the presumptive candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



Kusi Poku, who made these remarks in an XYZ TV interview, monitored by GhanaWeb, added that Ghanaians will kick out the NPP even if it goes unopposed in the 2024 elections.



“With the way things are going in the country, there is no one who can win the elections apart from John Mahama. This is what many Ghanaians are saying including members of the NPP but what they (the NPP members) add is that they will rob the elections.



“Let me reiterate this point if the NDC does not contest in the 2024 elections and the NPP even goes unopposed they will lose the elections,” he said in Twi.



Listowel Kusi, who was reacting to the rejection of the EC's proposed Constitution Instrument (C.I.) for the 2024 election by Parliament, also said that Ghana will not be the same country if the NPP wins the 2024 elections.



“If the NPP use thievery to will the elections by force then our country will not be the same again… anybody who thinks the NPP is going to rob the elections and go escort free is living in a fool’s paradise.,” he said.



IB/OGB