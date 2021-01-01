General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Ghana will lose an extremely powerful king in 2021 – Owusu Bempah drops scary prophecy

Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has predicted the death of a great and popular Ghanaian king in 2021.



He failed to state the identity of the said king, adding that doing so will result in chaos.



Rev. Bempah said he won’t be spared the insults, criticisms, and persecution if he dares to mention the name of the king involved.



“There will be the death of a great king in 2021. I know that king very well but because of certain things, I won’t disclose his identity. For instance, I knew about the death of Rawlings but I was scared to mention it for the fear of controversies.”



He added that he will be at the beck and call of any king who believes in his prophecy and take a step towards averting it.



“If you know you are a king, a very great one as such and you believe in my prophecy, do something about it. If you invite me over I’ll come,” he established while revealing prophecies at his 31st December watch night service.”



The Glorious Word and Power Ministry pastor has also predicted the death of a former president, a great religious leader, a politician among others.

