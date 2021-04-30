You are here: HomeNews2021 04 30Article 1246957

General News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Ghana will import water - Kwamena Duncan fears

Kwamena Duncan, former Central Regional Minister play videoKwamena Duncan, former Central Regional Minister

Kwamena Duncan has expressed fears, if care is not taken, Ghana will be importing water in the future.

According to Kwamena Duncan, this will be the fate of the country should the government fail to curb the illegal mining menace.

He called on the President to shut his ears to the galamsey noises and advance his bold step to end the menace without fear or favour.

"If we choose power over the destruction which is going on, it may not augur well for us. So, we should be careful with our power; it won't slip through our hands but we shouldn't sit unconcerned for our lands and water bodies to continue to destroy.

"The possibility looms that, if we don't take the necessary measures quickly and save these things, it won't take long before we start importing water into this country," he cautioned.

