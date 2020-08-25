General News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Ghana the only country to implement ‘Delivery Tracker’ portal in Africa – Dr Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Bawumia has said Ghana is the only country in Africa to implement the newly launched government portal dubbed the “Delivery Tracker”.



This follows the launch of the website by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) last week to enable Ghanaians track infrastructural projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government.



Speaking on Accra based radio station, Peace FM on Tuesday August 26, the Vice President said; “Ghana is the only country in Africa that has implemented this publicly accessible delivery tracker for its infrastructure projects. As the name implies, “Delivery Tracker” is a portal where you can track the status of delivery of government promises and also infrastructure projects. It will enhance transparency and accountability in our governance."



He added; “this portal will also enable all Ghanaians, researchers, CSOs, have access to and interrogate the data. We have put all this data together on a website”



Meanwhile, the Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the website portal as a scam.



According to the NDC, independent checks conducted by the party show some projects listed on the portal were either non-existent or stolen.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah on his part has since admitted that there were some errors in the NPP administration’s presentation on infrastructural projects it has built since they assumed office in January 2017.



The inclusion of an AstroTurf purportedly built and touted as an achievement by the NPP administration in Adentan, a suburb of Accra, has become a subject of ridicule because it does not exist.





