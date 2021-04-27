Ghana’s prosperity depends on galamsey fight – Kobina Nketsia

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area in the Western Region, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, has pledged support for the government’s renewed fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.



According to him, Ghana’s prosperity depends on the fight and triumph against the menace.



Kobina Nketsia V has also promised to support the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor should he run for president someday, if he is able to conquer galamsey.



Speaking during a courtesy call paid on him by Mr Jinapor at his palace Kobina Nketsia V was outraged over how illegal miners have destroyed forest and rivers with impunity.



He said “this is not a fight for a particular person or the ministry and government. It is a national fight and for that, I pledge my unflinching support. You cannot wear Eleven Wise Jersey and when you get a call up to the black star you refuse to wear the black star jersey. If Ghana will prosper or not at this moment, depends on your fight against the galamsey menace."



“I am elated that George Mireku Duker will be supporting you at the ministry because sometimes I get worried we have not witnessed anything different since we discovered oil. Pay more attention to the Western Region because it is becoming the headquarters of galamsey operation.”



The historian called on all and sundry to support the government’s second attempt to sanitize Ghana’s degraded environment irrespective of one’s political colours and social status. He also commended the minister for including traditional leaders in the fight.



Kobina Nketsia V added that if the Minister is able to win the fight against galamsey, it could propel him to become President of Ghana in the future. “You are from a royal family and you are a prince, you can become a Chief, look if you win this fight against galamsey, I don’t mind supporting you to become President one day.”



This is the second time the Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor is visiting Western Region upon assumption of office.



As part of his working visit, he is expected to also visit Tarkwa-Nsuaem, one of the hardest hit by activities of galamsey.