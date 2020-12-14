General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Ghana's parliament reconvenes after tight elections

Aaron Mike Ocquaye, Speaker of Parliament

Ghana’s parliament is set to resume today Monday, December 14, 2020 –barely a week after the country held its general elections which saw many MPs lose their seats to new faces.



According to a notice from Parliament, the Speaker is acting by order 6 of the Standing Orders of the House.



“All Honourable members and staff are to take note and attend the house timeously. Please note that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed at all Parliamentary sitting,” the statement signed by the Director of Public Relations Kate Addo read.



Ghana’s seventh parliament is currently in its fourth session.



The House rose in November 2020, in preparation for the 2020 polls.

