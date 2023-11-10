'Ghana’s health sector needs your services' - Graduates of FHMS told

Health News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: William Sarpong, Contributor

The Founder and President of Family Health University College(FHUC), Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, has charged the Family Health Medical School (FHMS) and Family Health Nursing & Midwifery School’s (FHNMS) graduating class of 2023 to be mindful of their work ethics wherever they find themselves, saying, their services are needed by the healthcare sector in Ghana.



"No matter where you find yourself, be willing to serve. Remember the health sector, especially the Ghanaian health sector needs your services more than ever," he said.



He encouraged the graduands to never shun serving in rural and deprived areas, knowing that they are building capacity for their professional developments.



"Work with other people to create innovative and lasting solutions that will serve future generations and never be tired to try again even if at first you do not succeed," he added.



Prof. Yao Kwawukume made this known when speaking at 2023 Congregation of Family Health Medical School and Family Health Nursing & Midwifery School, held at the forecourt of the Family Health University College in Accra.



Prof. Kwawukume further entreated the graduating students to remember the support and guidance of their professors, lecturers and mentors, and also to be good ambassadors of the college.



"As you move forward, take the lessons you've learned here — not just the academic ones but also the values of leadership, integrity, compassion, and social responsibility, and apply them to make the world a better place. Remain resolute in the pursuit of your dreams and never see this graduation as an end in itself but rather as a means to climb higher on the ladder of excellence," he said.



Prof. Enyonam Kwawukume further expressed his profound gratitude to partners and sponsors from the University of Michigan, who joined FHUC in honouring the graduating class of 2023.



He thanked Prof. Timothy R. B. Johnson, and his team for their continued support to the Family Health University College.



He mentioned that they had funded some of the students to research on health-related issues, through the Schweitzer-Michi-Ghana Research Project.



The Special Guest of Honour for the ceremony, Prof. Timothy Johnson on his part, commended Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume and Dr. Susu Bridget Kwawukume for their foresight in providing medical education to students at Family Health University College.



He disclosed that, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume has the potential of advancing medical education across the sub-Region.



He also congratulated the graduands and urged them to adhere to the tenets of their profession, and to demonstrate the oath of caregivers.



Again, he reminded the graduands to carry on with immense responsibility, the privilege that goes with being healthcare professionals in Ghana.



“You have professional, ethical and moral responsibilities so from today onwards, your patients will become your first priority,” Prof. Tim Johnson, the Special Guest of Honour and the Chief Mentor for FHUC, stressed.



Fifty-four (54) students were awarded the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degree, making them the third set of doctors to graduate from Family Health Medical School. This brings to number, one hundred and thirty-eight (138) medical doctors graduated by the School since its inception in 2014.



Forty-five (45) students were conferred with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Nursing, while seventy-eight (78) were conferred with Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Midwifery. Additionally, fifty (50) students were awarded the Nursing Assistant Clinical Certificate.



Family Health Medical School, Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School was established in 2014 by Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume and Dr. Susu B. Kwawukume.



FHMS is affiliated to the University of Ghana and accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Medical and the Dental Council (MDC) of Ghana.



The School has both national and international professors/lecturers, and has collaboration with medical schools in the United States of America, Europe and Asia.



The School has a vision of being a prime Centre for the education and training of health professionals for the advancement of human health within an inclusive community.



FHMS intends to attract and develop a talented academic workforce in an enriched intellectual, technological, and multicultural environment to promote applied research and education.



On the other hand, Family Health Nursing and Midwifery School (FHNMS) is accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana, and affiliated to the University of Development Studies, (UDS), Tamale.



FHNMS is equipped with modern facilities and staffed with dedicated lecturers to provide world-class nursing and midwifery training.



Among the dignitaries at the ceremony were, Prof. Timothy R. B. Johnson-Chief Mentor of Family Health University College, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, Founder/President, (FHUC), Dr. Susu Bridget Kwawukume, Founder/Chief Medical Director (FHUC &Family Health Hospital), Brig. Gen. Daniel Kwadjo Frimpong (Rtd), Council Chairman (FHUC), FHUC Council members, Dr. C. E. Fleischer-Djoleto, Dean (FHMS), Mrs. Rita Kaine, Registrar (FHUC), and Dr. Patience Aniteye, Ag. Dean (FHNMS), Honourable Benjamin Ayiku, Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Gbetsoolor Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, Paramount Chief of Teshie, Professor Richard Adanu, Rector, Ghana College for Physicians & Surgeons, Justice Isaac Douse, Council Chairman, Wisconsin University, Representatives from University of Ghana, University for Development Studies, Nursing and Midwifery Council, and other stakeholders in the health and education sectors.







