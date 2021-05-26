Ghana's elections have never been free and fair – Brig-Gen. Nunoo-Mensah

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Former Chief of Defence Staff and politician, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has advised Ghanaians to stop lying to themselves and the international community about general elections organized in the country.



He insists that none of the country’s elections have been free and fair and claims they (elections) are always rigged to the advantage of one party.



“Elections have never been free and fair in this country or elsewhere. Even in the US, they are still fighting over their recent elections. I stood for the 1996 elections in Winneba for the NPP and I witnessed some horrifying things.



"I was at the polling station and saw figures being changed. Back then the results were not collated on a pink sheet and I saw 60 written in figures for one party and when it came to words, it was written as 260.”



With this experience, Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah began to lose faith in the country’s so-called democracy.



“I left the army and joined the NPP because I saw Ghana drifting into oblivion and felt something had to be done about it but not from the point of the military but from the political point of view because we had accepted politics.



"However, when I saw how politics was being played in those days, it was ugly and now I am at a loss at what to do with the future of this country,” he told Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Fact Sheet.



Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, stressed that this kind of deceit does not help Ghana develop as a country and insists, “I always speak my mind on such issues and on a few occasions have had my comments reversed but I still speak my mind."