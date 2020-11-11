Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Ghana’s election is not like ‘chacha’ for you to compare it to US elections – Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is Majority Leader

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has advised persons making a correlation between the United States elections with Ghana’s because the two have no similarities.



Some top National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials have suggested the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration would be voted out as it has happened in the US where Donald Trump has been defeated in a keenly contested election.



Although officially no winner has been declared, projections have gone in favour of Democratic candidate Joe Biden with 290 college votes as compared to Donald Trump’s 214.



But the Majority Leader who is also the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has ruled out the possibility of a similar outcome in Ghana.



”Election is not like chacha [gambling]. It is about your performance and record. It is about what you have achieved or done. That is what will determine your victory. It is not because something has occurred in a country and so, the same thing will happen in Ghana,” he said.



He recounted a situation in 1992 where Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia lost an election after serving several years in office and that gave the NPP hope that former President Rawlings was going to lose the polls but, in that year, NPP lost and wrote about the ‘Stolen Verdict’.



” So, I repeat: the election is not chacha. It is about your performance that will give you another term,” he said.



He advised the NPP not to be complacent despite the assurance of victory for the NPP.



The party he added must go from house to house and tell Ghanaians what it has achieved.



He said if the party supporters fail to do that, they may win but the margin will not be as wide as expected.



” I know we have achieved a lot but we must step out and tell Ghanaians what we have done.; The margin must wide and surpass that of 2016. If we are able to win by 2 million votes, it will show Mr. Mahama that he has lost disgracefully,” he said.





