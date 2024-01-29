Ghana's economy will not get better even if Jesus comes - Captain Smart

Politics of Monday, 29 January 2024

Renowned media personality and TV show host, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has slammed Ghana's politicians for failing to build the nation and instead focusing on their political parties.



Speaking on the Ladies Circle show on TV3 on December 27, Captain Smart said that the leadership in Africa is everything, but the leaders in Ghana have betrayed the trust of the people and neglected the development of the country.



“Let me say this, leadership is everything. In Africa, we vote for political parties instead of voting for the country and our politicians tend to build their political parties instead of building Ghana,” he said.



According to him, the economy of Ghana can never improve, even if Christ Jesus himself comes to lead the country, unless the politicians change their mindset and think of the national interest rather than their partisan agenda.



“Our economy can never get better. Bring Christ Jesus himself, let him resurrect tomorrow and come and leave this country, the economy will not get better anywhere. Until the politician begins to think that we are building a nation and not a political party,” he said.



The morning show host of Onua TV said that the politicians need to be chastised, because they are continuously fooling the people and wasting the resources of the country.



He urged the people to vote for the country and not for the political parties, and to hold the leaders accountable for their actions and promises.



“We got to put them together into a certain dust bin and throw them away. Until we begin to do that, we need to hoot at them. We have to use strong words on them. Until we begin to think. These guys will continuously fool us around,” he said.



