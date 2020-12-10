Politics of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Ghana’s democracy has come under attack – NDC

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Ghana’s democracy has come under attack following the declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president-elect of the Republic of Ghana by the Electoral Commission (EC), Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has said.



Mr Iddrisu indicated at a press conference on Wednesday, December 9 that the results, as announced by the Chair of the EC Jean Mensah, do not reflect the reality.



“This evening Ghana’s democracy has come under severe attack and needs some rescue urgently. If not rescued these attacks would fester and grow into future elections and that will disfigure our track record as a true democratic nation,” he said.



The Tamale South lawmaker further said the NDC rejects the results of the elections.



“We reject the presidential elections as announced by the chair of the Electoral Commission. And we also want to serve notice that the blatant effort even to deny us of a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted,” the Tamale South lawmaker said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been re-elected President of the Republic of Ghana.



He polled a total of 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.59 per cent to beat closest contender John Dramani Mahama, who polled a total of 6,214,889 votes, in Monday’s presidential elections.



Mrs Mensa who is the returning officer of the 2020 Presidential Elections declared the incumbent president winner of the polls.



She, however, stated that the total number of votes cast, 13,434,574, which represented a 79 percent voter turnout, was without the votes of Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region.



Mrs Mensa later explained that the difference of 515,524 between the votes for Mr Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot be overturned by results from Techiman South, which has a total of 128,018 registered voters.



She said even if all the votes are added to that of Mr Mahama, he will get about 47.873 percent while Mr Akufo-Addo will get 50.8 percent.



“It is on that basis that we say the outcome of the elections will not change, hence our declaration of the 2020 presidential results without that of Techiman South [Constituency].”



She made all these known at a press conference at the head office of the Commission.





