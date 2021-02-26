General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Ghana's ambassador to Iran wears kente to present credentials

Ambassador Eric Owusu-Boateng presents credentials to Iranian president Hassan Rouhani

It is the credential presentation season across the world as ambassadors meet presidents of their host countries to announce their presence and pay diplomatic respects.



Over in Tehran, capital of Iran, Ghana’s ambassador Eric Owusu-Boateng dispatched this diplomatic task earlier this week with some clothing style.



At his meeting with President Rouhani, Ambassador Owusu-Boateng wore a colourful Kente cloth along with traditional slippers, which dressing gained traction on social media.



Receiving the credentials President Hassan Rouhani said: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in developing cooperation with Ghana in the economic and scientific fields and taking advantage of the opportunities available for extraterritorial cultivation.



"The expansion of cooperation between the private sectors of Iran and Ghana can play an effective role in enhancing the level of bilateral interaction, and the two governments should encourage the private sector, and provide the necessary support for their cooperation," he added.



On his part, Ambassador Owusu-Boateng said: "The political relations between Iran and Ghana are very warm and fraternal, and we should try to expand the economic relations between the two countries consistent with the friendly political relations."





