You are here: HomeNews2021 05 13Article 1260271

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Class FM

Ghana’s active Coronavirus cases drop

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 783 people have died of the virus in Ghana Since mid-March 2020, a total of 783 people have died of the virus in Ghana

Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped from 1,593 to 1,432, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have indicated.

Out of that number, 7 are in critical condition and 22 severe.

Some 40 new cases were recently confirmed.

The death toll has been 783 for almost a week.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 93,125 cases have been recorded in Ghana.

Of that number, 90,910 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 51,291

Ashanti Region - 15,543

Western Region - 5,856

Eastern Region - 4,188

Central Region - 3,425

Volta Region - 2,479

Northern Region - 1,654

Bono East Region - 1,434

Bono Region - 1,401

Upper East Region - 1,319

Western North Region - 876

Ahafo Region - 714

Upper West Region - 499

Oti Region - 424

North East Region - 228

Savannah Region - 123

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment