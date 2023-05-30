Ghana's Dr Abdul Razak Toure recognized in Niger for role in promoting integrated medicine

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

One of Ghana's prominent medical and media practitioners resident in Nigeria, Dr. Abdul Razak Toure, has received a recognition in Niger.



This recognition adds up to the several others he has received for his contributions to the empowerment of the youth, and the advancement of health in the West African region.



According to details of the award, Dr Abdul Razak Toure “was awarded and honoured as part of his contribution towards human empowerment, and health promotion, especially integrated medicine, known as Hijama.”



The award also indicated that the introduction of this integrated medicine adds to the promotion of science in Africa.



Reacting to the recognition and honour, Dr. Abdul Razak Toure, who is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Global Hijama Medical Centre, as well as the CEO of Hijrah TV Network, said he sees this as an opportunity to continue to give back to the society.



He stressed that he hopes that what he continues to do to promote medicine in the sub-region will grow the health sector in general in West Africa.



The award was sponsored and initiated by the Minister for Culture in Niger, Mohammed Hamid.











