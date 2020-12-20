General News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Ghana's 8th parliament needs matured leaders - Political Analyst

The determination of leadership for the 8th parliament has come up for debate soon after the December 7 polls with some big names rumoured to take over leadership of the house.



However, Political Analyst, Michael Ebo Amoah has warned that the kind of leadership selected to lead the house can either make or break parliament and retard Ghana’s growth and development.



According to him, the 8th parliament needs matured leaders who will unite the two divides in parliament, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Political Analyst made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.



He said, “For the 8th parliament, we need to get matured leaders in the various positions in parliament. We need leaders who can unite the two parties in parliament. Those are leaders we will need in parliament”, he reiterated.



“We don’t need divisive leaders in parliament who will create factions and disregard consensus business. Doing that will affect and counter development”, he added.



Michael Ebo Amoah however stated that the expectation of Parliament being polarised with the opposition party sabotaging the work of parliament because of their huge numbers may not become realistic.



“We should manage our expectations of the 8th parliament. Maybe they two parties may end up building consensus throughout”.



He believes the government can activate its lobbying skills and put it to great use in the 8th parliament.



The 8th Ghanaian parliament will see the National Democratic Congress having equal representation to the party in power, the New Patriotic Party. Both parties will have 137 MPs each in parliament with one independent candidate.



With such a huge number of MPs in the opposition, there is a fear of them (opposition) sabotaging the government for their own interest either than that of the Ghanaian populace.

