Ghana’s 6th IGP, Ernest Ako (Rtd) laid to rest

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s 6th Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Ernest Ako (Rtd) has been laid to rest at Akropong in the Eastern Region on 29th May 2021.



Mr Ako’s career started on 4th April 1941 and ended on 30th June 1978.



He is remembered as the IGP who started the Police Hospital in 1976; the first to procure armoured vehicles for the Formed Police Unit (then Armoured Car Squadron) and the first to celebrate Police Week in Ghana, giving the public the opportunity to visit Police Stations across the country, to learn at first hand the day-to-day operations and activities of the Police.



Mr. Ako enlisted as a Recruit, passing out with the rank of Constable Class II on 1st October 1941. He was promoted to the ranks of Constable Class I on 1st August 1949, Corporal on 1st January 1950 and Sergeant on 1st August 1951.



He was further promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector on 1st December 1953 and Inspector Grade II on 1st October 1958.



He worked as an accomplished detective and handled very many delicate cases. As a result, he earned the respect, trust and confidence of his superiors culminating in his selection for cadet officers’ course.



He was among the first batch of cadet officers who were trained locally in Ghana in 1959, bringing to an end the idea of Ghanaian Police Officers undergoing their cadet training in the United Kingdom. On successful completion, he was commissioned into the Senior Officer Corps on 4th September 1959 and promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.



His leadership qualities earned him successive meritorious promotions to the ranks of:



Deputy Superintendent of Police on 1st November 1961



Superintendent of Police on 1st May 1964



Chief Superintendent of Police on 1st March 1966



Assistant Commissioner of Police on 1st November 1967



Deputy Commissioner of Police on 16th December 1971 and



Commissioner of Police on 1st August 1973.



Having excelled in the various command positions and ranks, on 30th September 1974, he was appointed Inspector-General of Police and a member of the National Redemption Council which was later replaced by the Supreme Military Council.



On 14th January 1975, Mr. Ako was appointed Commissioner for Internal Affairs by the then Head of State, Gen. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong.



IGP Ako transformed the Ghana Police Service by a number of initiatives including the change of name of the Ghana Police from “Service” to a “Force” thereby making the Ghana Police "Self-Accounting". It was the 1992 Constitution which reverted the Ghana Police Force to a Service again.



While in the Service, Mr. Ako served in many duty stations and command positions including;



MTTU/Accra - 1961



Tarkwa Division - 1969



Regional Commander/Western Region - 1970



Regional Commander/Ashanti Region - 1972



Commissioner/Administration/Headquarters - 1973



Inspector-General of Police - 1974